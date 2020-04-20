Bustos endorses Biden for president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday.

Bustos, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Biden's vision to build a better future for hardworking families and his record of delivering results on issues that impact all Americans had proven Biden's ability to build the broad, diverse coalition needed to defeat Donald Trump in November.

"At a time of unprecedented division, our nation needs a leader who will unite us and deliver for Americans," Bustos said in a release. "Whether it was (Biden's) leadership introducing and passing the Violence Against Women Act in the Senate, his experience as vice president expanding affordable health care access to more than 20 million Americans or his proven ability to build a winning coalition from South Carolina to Texas to Michigan, Joe Biden is the leader we need.

"I am proud to endorse him as our next president."

Although Trump won her district in 2016, Bustos said: "After four years of chaos, voters are demanding the stable, bold and steady leadership Joe Biden brings. As the chairwoman of the committee charged with fortifying and expanding our Democratic House majority, I know Joe Biden is all in to help us win in our toughest Congressional districts in the country so we can continue our fight for American families."

