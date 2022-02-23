Bustos highlights COVID-19 relief funding for schools

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is recognizing National Public Schools Week by championing recent funding from the American Rescue Plan for public education.

The National School Board Association has designated the week of Feb. 21 as National Public Schools Week to celebrate the importance of public education in communities. Nine out of 10 students are educated in the public school system.

Bustos helped pass the American Rescue Plan Act, securing nearly $596 million for public schools in Northwest and Central Illinois K-12 schools to stay open safely and make up for lost learning time.

"All students should have access to safe, welcoming, and well-funded public schools," Bustos said in a news release. "Thanks to the historic investment from the American Rescue Plan in K-12 education, our primary and secondary schools are better equipped to safely stay open while navigating the challenges presented by the pandemic. I look forward to continuing to support our schools, faculty and staff to ensure quality education for every student."

Nationwide, the American Rescue Plan provided $130 billion for schools to stay open, with an additional $10 billion to help schools conduct COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Local counties in the 17th Congressional District received more than $174 million in ARPA funding: Rock Island County, $95.5 million; Henry County, $21.8 million; Mercer County, $3 million; Knox County, $29 million; and Whiteside County, $25 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.