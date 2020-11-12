 Skip to main content
Bustos nominated as co-chair of House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has been nominated as co-chair of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee for the 117th Congress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In her new role, Bustos would recommend committee assignments to the Democratic Caucus and help shape House policy agenda. Pelosi serves as chairwoman of the committee, which has three co-chairs and three vice-chairs.

"Throughout my career, I have sought to lift up voices from the middle of our country — families in our cities and towns, communities that make up rural America and hardworking people all across our nation," Bustos said in a statement.

"Today, I am humbled and honored to be nominated for co-chair of the Steering and Policy Committee and to continue to bring that perspective to the senior leadership team in the U.S. House of Representatives."

The 117th Congress will convene Jan. 3, 2021.

The nomination comes after Bustos' decision to not run for another term as DCCC chair after losses in the House this election and Bustos' own close election results. 

Bustos was elected to a fifth term, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King by more than 11,500 votes in the Nov. 3 general election. 

061020-qc-nws-pritzker-021

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
