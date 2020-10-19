Bustos promises to continue fighting for Congressional District during NAACP forum

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said Monday that the Nov. 3 general election would have consequences and if she was reelected, she would "fight to do the best job possible to represent everybody" in the community.
"And that's my pledge, not just tonight, that is my pledge as I move forward as a member of Congress."
Bustos took part in a virtual candidate forum for the 17th Congressional District hosted by the NAACP, Rock Island County Branch.
"Elections are how we shape history," Bustos said. "This election is not just the most consequential in our lifetime, but it will mean literally, life or death for many people. Make no mistake — the other side is trying to suppress our votes. It is why I have fought so hard to expand opportunities to vote. This pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color."
Bustos' Republican challenger, Esther Joy King, declined the NAACP's invitation to participate in the forum.
Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, branch president for the NAACP, Rock Island County Branch, said in the 16 years the NAACP had been hosting candidate forums King was only the second candidate to turn down an invitation.
Eric Anderson, campaign manager for King, said she had a previous commitment.
"Esther has a scheduling conflict tonight that prevents her from attending the forum," Anderson said in an email. "Esther did not want to break an existing commitment. The NAACP gave us very short notice of the event and was not willing to be flexible when scheduling."
NAACP Branch Secretary Bridgett Edgewater served as moderator and asked Bustos what she would do to bring funding into The District to improve infrastructure.
Bustos highlighted accomplishments from the past Congressional session, saying she helped extend a deadline for $177 million in federal funding for the Chicago-to-Quad-Cities passenger rail project; $1.2 billion for the Interstate 74 Bridge construction project; millions of dollars in funding for the Quad-City International Airport; $52 million to improve buildings on the Rock Island Arsenal and an additional $100 million to develop the Center of Excellence at the Joint Manufacturing Technology Center.
Bustos said she also recently voted to pass a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill called the "Moving Forward Act" that will help with the construction or repair of roads, bridges, locks and dams, schools, health clinics and broadband internet expansion.
Edgewater asked Bustos about her position on the Affordable Care Act and how she would address health disparities and inequalities in health care. Bustos, who worked as senior director of corporate communications for Trinity Regional Health Systems before her election to Congress, drew on her experience in the field.
"I worked in health care before the Affordable Healthcare Act passed, during the time that it passed, and after," she said. "If you worked in health care, you knew that we were on an unsustainable path. There was nothing in America where prices were going up higher than in health care. Along comes Barack Obama. He had the foresight, the political will and the political guts to pass the ACA.
"We have now 22 million Americans who are insured because of Obamacare," Bustos said. "Within one week of this election, the Trump Administration has a case that will go to the brand-new Supreme Court — minus Ruth Bader Ginsburg — to take away the entire Affordable Care Act, which means 22 million Americans are at risk of losing their coverage, and 730,000 here in Illinois."
Bustos said it was a stark reality to consider during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm going to note that my opponent is for repealing the Affordable Care Act," Bustos said. "The only law in the land that protects preexisting conditions is the ACA."
Bustos said going forward, she had sponsored a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs. To help address disparities in health care, she wrote a bill called the Social Determinants Accelerator Act, which would provide grants to state, local, or tribal health or human services agencies to assist low-income and targeted populations.
Bustos said she had been able to use her position on the powerful House Appropriations Committee to make a difference for disenfranchised communities.
In her closing remarks, Bustos urged everyone to vote and proudly showed off her gold "VOTE" necklace, identical to the one worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her speech for the Democratic National Convention Aug. 17.
"You have a partner in me," Bustos said. "I'm proud of my 100% rating from the NAACP; I'm proud of that and I'm proud of our community. It's in our actions, not our words, that matter."
