Bustos promises to continue fighting for Congressional District during NAACP forum

Edgewater asked Bustos about her position on the Affordable Care Act and how she would address health disparities and inequalities in health care. Bustos, who worked as senior director of corporate communications for Trinity Regional Health Systems before her election to Congress, drew on her experience in the field.

"I worked in health care before the Affordable Healthcare Act passed, during the time that it passed, and after," she said. "If you worked in health care, you knew that we were on an unsustainable path. There was nothing in America where prices were going up higher than in health care. Along comes Barack Obama. He had the foresight, the political will and the political guts to pass the ACA.

"We have now 22 million Americans who are insured because of Obamacare," Bustos said. "Within one week of this election, the Trump Administration has a case that will go to the brand-new Supreme Court — minus Ruth Bader Ginsburg — to take away the entire Affordable Care Act, which means 22 million Americans are at risk of losing their coverage, and 730,000 here in Illinois."

Bustos said it was a stark reality to consider during the COVID-19 pandemic.