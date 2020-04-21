Bustos raises half million in first quarter

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has raised $566,500 during the first quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Election Commission, and has more than $3.3 million cash on hand.
Communications Director Heather Sager said about 94 percent of the contributions under $100 came from individuals, indicating strong grassroots support.
Finance Director Denise Mousouris said the number of donations was encouraging.
"Our team is encouraged by the support that Cheri continues to see from the grassroots up," Mousouris said in a release. "However, this is a moment to focus on what brings us all together. That is why Cheri has worked tirelessly to help our nation cope with the current crisis. From advocating for small businesses to fighting for working families to working to make sure for our farmers get the critical resources they need, Cheri is focused on helping Illinoisans navigate these trying times."
Bustos, who is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is running for her fifth term.
Her Republican opponent in the November general election, Esther Joy King, raised $142,308 in the first quarter and reported more than $145,000 cash on hand.
More than $105,000 of King's contributions came from individual donors, with the average donation being around $1,000.
King reported $109,260 in operating expenses during the first quarter, while Bustos reported $86,600 in operating expenses.
