Bustos: Rural voters are the key to Democrats winning in the 2022 midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has some advice for Democrats on how to win over rural voters: Leave the city and meet people in their own communities.
Bustos was the guest Thursday morning during a conversation with Third Way, a Washington nonprofit focused on promoting Democratic policies to improve the lives of working families.
Moderated by Third Way Senior Visiting Fellow, Antjuan Seawright, Bustos was asked how she's been able to continuously win reelection in a conservative red district.
"We have close to 10,000 family farms; we have 90,000 labor households," Bustos said. "We are salt-of-the-Earth, hardworking people. We want to do right by our families. We hold American values.
"Work hard, show up, fight for the people at home and get results. I think it's as simple as that to be successful," she said. "Get off the interstate and go down country roads. Listen to those people; work for those people."
As co-chair of the New Democrat Coalition Rural Reinvestment Task Force, Bustos said rural voters will play a critical role in the 2022 elections if Democrats are to keep their majority.
"I won by 20 points in 2016 when Donald Trump won," she said. "It was the biggest margin of any Democrat in the county in a Trump Congressional district. Two years later I won by 20 points in a Congressional district that Donald Trump won.
"We've got to know people at a different level than what we learn from polling. As a former reporter, how I learned is by immersing myself, doing the door knocking or the "Cheri on Shifts" when I job-shadow people."
Seawright said there had been a shift among rural voters who believe their values do not line up with Democratic values.
"How do we get them on board in 2022?" Seawright said. "If you look at past elections, we seem to be losing more of them than gaining them."
Bustos said Democrats needed to shake loose from labels like "coastal elites" and "limousine liberals."
"There's this view that we are not paying attention to people in small towns who don't have college degrees," she said. "If we, as Democrats, are going to choose to ignore small-town America, we do that at our own peril. I'm somewhat critical of our party for not paying enough attention to our small towns. If we continue to do that, we're not going to do well at the ballot box."
"As a Democrat running in a (Republican) area, you've got to listen to people; you've got to talk about lifting everybody up. Otherwise, you're just not going to be successful in a region like the one I come from."
Bustos said she created her "Build the Bench" program in order to recruit and train tomorrow's leaders. The idea was inspired by her college basketball days when she realized there must be strong players on the bench waiting to join the game in case something happens to one of the other players. The same idea applies to politics in terms of recruiting future politicians.
"You'd better have a strong bench if you want to be successful in that game. You've got to be able to pick that sixth person and that seventh person to come out and play," Bustos said. "The people on those down-ballot races are the people who are on city council today will be running for state representative tomorrow and will be running for Congress after that.
"Look at Barack Obama. He first served in the state legislature and then the U.S. Senate and then as president of the United States," she said. "That's why that's important — to be able to train people and have them ready to move up. I served on the City Council in the city of East Moline. My whole political base was 3,000 people in my ward. But that really gave me the understanding about what it meant to put that stop sign in because people were concerned about their kids being hit by a car."
Bustos said democracy was "compromised" right now and must be protected, especially after the events of Jan. 6
"I was sitting on the House floor on Jan. 6 during the insurrection," she said. "I was literally a few seats away from where the mob tried to storm through that center door to take our lives or hang us, whatever it was they wanted to do to us. And yet we have people who deny that was an insurrection? We have people who say they were just tourists. I'm a former journalist. That's what I did as a living for 17 years and I value the truth.
"What my friends on the other side of the aisle did to not certify the electoral college votes after that insurrection ... this is no joke, you guys."
Bustos encouraged anyone who "cares about democracy" to get involved and protect voting rights.
"Voting should not be complicated and we have to do everything we can to protect everybody's right to the ballot box. I have never been so concerned about the state of our democracy."