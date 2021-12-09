Bustos: Rural voters are the key to Democrats winning in the 2022 midterm elections

"I won by 20 points in 2016 when Donald Trump won," she said. "It was the biggest margin of any Democrat in the county in a Trump Congressional district. Two years later I won by 20 points in a Congressional district that Donald Trump won.

"We've got to know people at a different level than what we learn from polling. As a former reporter, how I learned is by immersing myself, doing the door knocking or the "Cheri on Shifts" when I job-shadow people."

Seawright said there had been a shift among rural voters who believe their values do not line up with Democratic values.

"How do we get them on board in 2022?" Seawright said. "If you look at past elections, we seem to be losing more of them than gaining them."

Bustos said Democrats needed to shake loose from labels like "coastal elites" and "limousine liberals."

"There's this view that we are not paying attention to people in small towns who don't have college degrees," she said. "If we, as Democrats, are going to choose to ignore small-town America, we do that at our own peril. I'm somewhat critical of our party for not paying enough attention to our small towns. If we continue to do that, we're not going to do well at the ballot box."