Bustos sends hugs and kisses to 'Kremlin Gremlin' Putin after she's banned from Russia

Looks like Illinois congresswoman and Moline Democrat Cheri Bustos will have to find new summer travel plans.
Sunbathing in Siberia or mingling in Moscow is off the table after Russian officials this week said "Nyet!" to any such consideration.
Bustos, in a tongue-in-cheek statement responding to being permanently placed on a Russian travel ban "stop list," referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the "Kremlin Gremlin." Bustos, in her official response to Putin, feigned devastation at no longer having "the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow" and ended her mocking reply with "XOXO" — or hugs and kisses.
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that it had imposed retaliatory sanctions against 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives on both sides of the political aisle in response to similar sanctions levied by the United State against more than 300 Russian lawmakers last month.
Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was also sanctioned by Russia for supporting several measures to punish Putin, the Kremlin and Russian oligarchs for the on-going military invasion of Ukraine.
"I will not bow down to the thugs in Moscow," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "The invasion of Ukraine violates international law and cannot go unpunished. I am proud to stand with the people of Ukraine and I am inspired by their bravery and will to fight for their country. I will continue to work with all of my colleagues to hold Russia, Putin, and his cronies accountable for their war crimes against the people of Ukraine."
Bustos, in her official response to Putin, said the "sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections."
"But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall," Bustos wrote.
Some of Pat Bereskin clay sunflower pieces. Bereskin Art Gallery is working with the Bettendorf Rotary and local artists to raise funds for food and water relief in Ukraine. Artists will submit pieces with the sunflower theme, and on April 1 they will be auctioned off.
Bereskin Art Gallery is working with the Bettendorf Rotary and local artists to raise funds for food and water relief in Ukraine. Artists will submit pieces with the sunflower theme, and on April 1 they will be auctioned off.
Photos: Bereskin Art Gallery hosts gallery show for Ukraine relief
