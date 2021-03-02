Bustos to host small business webinar

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, will host a small-business webinar at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4, to provide Paycheck Protection Program assistance and resources to local businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we must continue to support them through this pandemic,” Bustos said in a release. "While I have been proud to help pass legislation to provide support for our workers, families and small businesses, that is half the battle. Now, we need to make sure that our small businesses are able to access the assistance and pandemic relief available to them.

"I look forward to connecting directly with small businesses in need and encourage anyone with questions about the Paycheck Protection Program to join me next (Thursday)."

President Joe Biden announced several reforms to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Feb. 22 to assist the smallest businesses and those that have been left behind in previous relief efforts, Bustos said. During the 14-day period from Feb. 24 through March 9, businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for specific help.