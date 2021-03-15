 Skip to main content
Bustos tours mass vaccination site in Milan
031621-qc-nws-bustos-1.JPG

Diane Reinsch of Moline speaks with U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, after receiving her vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan where the national guard is assisting the Rock Island County Health Department, Monday.

 Jessica Gallagher

When President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law last week, the legislation included $20 billion for a national vaccine distribution program. The funding will help ramp up vaccinations as more states open up despite the ongoing presence of COVID-19 infections across the country. 

On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the 17th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, toured a mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan on Monday, where the Illinois National Guard is assisting the Rock Island County Health Department in its distribution of vaccines. 

Dozens of people waited patiently in socially-distanced chairs inside the Camden Centre, while cars circled the parking lot outside, searching for open spots. 

Bustos thanked the health department for "working tirelessly for the last year" and acknowledged how far health workers have come since the beginning of the pandemic. 

"If you look back to those early days, we've gone through a lot in this community," Bustos said. "Nurses were having to wear garbage bags for their personal protective equipment and having to reuse their masks over and over again because there was a shortage."

Bustos said there are 65 Illinois National Guard troops deployed in Rock Island County to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations like those being distributed at the Camden Centre. The mass vaccination effort will help get 113,000 students in the Congressional District get back in school full-time, she said. 

Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the vaccination clinic was working smoothly and averaging about 800 to 900 doses per day. The clinic is giving the Moderna vaccine this week, but Ludwig said the vaccine could change depending on what the state of Illinois sends. 

"We definitely have some openings and we encourage everyone to be vaccinated," Ludwig said. "This is the way we get back to normal after a pandemic. We still have to enforce wearing masks and social distancing and washing your hands."

