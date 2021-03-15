Bustos tours mass vaccination site in Milan

"If you look back to those early days, we've gone through a lot in this community," Bustos said. "Nurses were having to wear garbage bags for their personal protective equipment and having to reuse their masks over and over again because there was a shortage."

Bustos said there are 65 Illinois National Guard troops deployed in Rock Island County to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations like those being distributed at the Camden Centre. The mass vaccination effort will help get 113,000 students in the Congressional District get back in school full-time, she said.

Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the vaccination clinic was working smoothly and averaging about 800 to 900 doses per day. The clinic is giving the Moderna vaccine this week, but Ludwig said the vaccine could change depending on what the state of Illinois sends.

"We definitely have some openings and we encourage everyone to be vaccinated," Ludwig said. "This is the way we get back to normal after a pandemic. We still have to enforce wearing masks and social distancing and washing your hands."

