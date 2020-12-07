Bustos' vote against legalizing marijuana has confused, angered some local constituents

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"While the president is pardoning admitted criminals and politicizing the Justice Department, it is particularly ignorant at best for our federal Representative to have voted against correcting a criminal justice system that negatively impacts so many constituents and local governments."

In addition to legalization, the MORE Act also would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and erase criminal penalties for people who grow, process, distribute or possess marijuana.

Bustos, who was reelected to a fifth term, said Monday she voted against the legislation because it lacks clarity on what constitutes non-violent offenses, which could lead to inconsistent application of the law. ​

"I have supported allowing federal research into marijuana, voted for legislation that would fix federal banking issues for Illinois marijuana retailers and growers, and understand states’ roles in legalizing this substance," Bustos said.