Bustos' vote against legalizing marijuana has confused, angered some local constituents

The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Friday that would legalize recreational cannabis nationally and expunge the criminal records of federal cannabis convictions.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was one of only six Democrats who voted against the bill, which passed 228 to 164. It will advance to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to fail.
Considering Bustos represents a state that voted to legalize recreational cannabis last year and went into effect Jan. 1, her opposing vote has confused and angered some of her local constituents, including Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker.
Parker said Rock Island city council members were proactive when they passed a resolution May 21, 2018 asking the federal government to pass legislation for the legalization and regulation of recreational marijuana.
"Understanding how the decades' old war on drugs has unfairly decimated families and communities — particularly those of color — I was proud to have voted for the resolution," Parker said. "Since Illinois legalized cannabis, not only are fewer Rock Islanders going to prison, but the city has begun pursuing badly needed grant opportunities made available by the state's cannabis tax revenue.
"While the president is pardoning admitted criminals and politicizing the Justice Department, it is particularly ignorant at best for our federal Representative to have voted against correcting a criminal justice system that negatively impacts so many constituents and local governments."
In addition to legalization, the MORE Act also would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and erase criminal penalties for people who grow, process, distribute or possess marijuana.
Bustos, who was reelected to a fifth term, said Monday she voted against the legislation because it lacks clarity on what constitutes non-violent offenses, which could lead to inconsistent application of the law.
"I have supported allowing federal research into marijuana, voted for legislation that would fix federal banking issues for Illinois marijuana retailers and growers, and understand states’ roles in legalizing this substance," Bustos said.
"To be clear, I also recognize the need for criminal justice reform. There is no doubt that communities of color have been disparately impacted, and we must work to address these wrongs. That is why I have supported legislative efforts to address sentencing reform, law enforcement reform and racial justice, and other issues that have impacted the communities I serve.
"While I could not cast my vote for this legislation, I hope to play a constructive role as debate on this issue continues," she said.
Bustos has previously supported criminal justice reform such as the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would address federal banking problems with marijuana retailers and growers; the First Step Act, legislation that addresses mandatory minimum sentences; and the Justice in Policing Act, legislation meant to curb systemic racism in law enforcement.
