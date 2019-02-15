U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, on Friday said she will fight "tooth and nail" any efforts by President Donald Trump to ensure no funds designated for construction projects at the Rock Island Arsenal are not diverted to border protection.
Bustos' comments came following President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to spend about $8 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Here's a breakdown of the $8 billion, according to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:
— $1.375 billion included in the government funding bill awaiting Trump's signature.
— $3.6 billion from military construction funds.
— $2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities.
— $600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture fund.
Bustos said the bipartisan budget compromise that Congress approved Thursday night "included funding for proven, tough and effective border security measures to keep communities safe.
"As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ll fight tooth and nail to make sure that the very military construction funds for projects at the Peoria Air National Guard Base and the Rock Island Arsenal aren’t diverted for this power grab by the administration," Bustos said.