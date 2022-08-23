Camanche won't take money, as railroads seek deals over merger

At least one small Mississippi River city has decided to rebuff a cash offer from two railroad companies hoping to merge.

The city of Camanche, population 4,570 at the 2020 census, declined a $200,000 offer from Canadian Pacific, which is asking for federal regulatory approval to merge with Kansas City Southern.

Larger cities have accepted agreements with Canadian Pacific to be paid if the merger is approved at the federal level to mitigate the effects of expected added train traffic — namely Davenport ($10 million), Bettendorf ($3 million), and Muscatine ($3 million). Most recently, another riverfront town, LeClaire, population 4,700, is considering a $750,000 offer from Canadian Pacific to upgrade its intersections.

Camanche's refusal points to the helplessness of smaller communities along the route. Where large communities have been able to leverage relatively large payouts from the railroad, smaller communities feel railroaded.

Camanche, which has seven rail-street intersections in a largely residential area, was offered just $200,000 to upgrade its intersections.

City Administrator Andrew Kida said the offer wouldn't come close to covering the costs the upgrades would require. The agreement also would've closed a few of Camanche's intersections and barred town officials from commenting on the merger to the Surface Transportation Board, the federal regulatory authority that will ultimately make the final decision on the merger.

Kida said Camanche estimated quiet zones — intersection improvements that would make it so trains wouldn't have to blow their horns — to cost $1.1 million.

"For 200,000, we don't object to the merger? Absolutely not worth it," Kida said.

"If Camanche has a derailment, they could block all seven crossings," Kida continued. "We have 1,200 residents that would only be able to get out by the river."

The metropolitan cities in Scott County have taken the railroad deals, County Supervisors plan to pen a letter opposing the merger.

In Washington, roughly 70 miles west of the Quad-Cities with a population of about 7,300, the railroad runs through the heart of downtown.

City Administrator Deanna McCusker said Canadian Pacific had approached the city earlier this year and offered financial help if they closed four or five of the city's nine crossings.

"We said, 'No, we can't do that,'" McCusker said, and talks didn't continue after that, she said.

The council plans to discuss a resolution of opposition at its next meeting.

"We're very concerned about safety. If there's a derailment, the train goes very close to our downtown, close to residential neighborhoods," McCusker said. "It would be catastrophic."

Meanwhile, LeClaire, a city of similar size to Camanche, will vote at its next meeting on a $750,000 offer from Canadian Pacific to upgrade its intersections, many of which overlap with downtown businesses and riverfront homes.

Canadian Pacific also agreed to fund a third-party study from HDR Engineering to analyze the improvements needed. City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt said the city hoped to have the study in hand before the vote, but that Canadian Pacific was still committed to funding it to completion.

"Are we excited about the merger? No," Bockenstedt said. "Are we excited there will be more trains? No, but we can mitigate the effects of it, and with the money from Canadian Pacific and grants we hope we can make all those intersections safer than they are today.

In 2020, a train derailed on the LeClaire riverfront. No one was injured and no chemicals were released into the Mississippi River, according to investigators at the time.Bockenstedt said there is always concern another incident could happen again, but that they are hoping funds will go toward improvements to the tracks to prevent another derailment, assuming the merger is approved.

"It's one of those things that are really out of our control and we're really trying to maximize what we can get for the city in this situation," Bockenstedt said.