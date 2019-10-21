WHAT WE KNOW: Cambridge has been trying to attract business to its downtown since several firms closed.
WHAT'S NEW: Several people have expressed interest in leasing space downtown, but building owners don't want to rent to them. Instead, the owners are satisfied with renting the upstairs apartments and having storage. Village administrator Steve Brown told trustees about the new dilemma and asked for their suggestions. "It's hard to tell someone I've got nothing for you when the downtown is half empty," said Brown. "There are a couple buildings in particular I think would be great to get going."
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT'S NEXT: Brown gave trustees information on taxing cannabis sales. "Since we don't have any December committee meetings, by next month we ought to be determining which way we're going to go," he said. Trustee Amanda Johnson noted she read Princeton was permitting cannabis sales not downtown, but on the other side of the interstate. "It makes you wonder what we're going to miss out on," said Trustee Jason Beam. "I assume probably the overwhelming majority are probably going to say 'we don't want it,'" added Johnson.
Brown also announced the awarding of a $20,000 grant for the new park pavilion from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The grant will go towards materials. The village now has all funds needed for the pavilion and concrete work, and if money continues to come in will have enough for phase two which consists of a background wall and sidewalks.