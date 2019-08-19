WHAT WE KNOW: Plans for the long-sought new pavilion for College Square Park have been hampered by higher cost estimates, including $89,000 in concrete work.
WHAT'S NEW: Cambridge Trustee Jason Beam got a bid of $13,000 from Double S Masonry of Geneseo that would include $7,000 in concrete piers and $6,000 for a concrete slab, leaving steps and a ramp. Beam shared the news of the lower costs with other trustees at Monday's committee of the whole meeting. The group also discussed fundraisers for the pavilion project including a "massive" one in connection with Fun on 81 next June to include a beer garden in College Square Park.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees had a preliminary discussion of the legalization of cannabis and noted the topic will go on future agendas. Village administrator Steve Brown gave trustees a handout and told them they'll have to decide if they want to participate with cannabis sales in town or not. Trustee Andrea Palmer said she did not. "I don't care to have it sold in town. That is just my opinion," she said. "It's what the world is coming to now isn't it?" said Beam. Mayor Jason Gustafson posed a question. "Is it more important to have a little bit of revenue or is it more important not to have it to keep the town without it?" Trustee Mike Wignall asked whether the village tests its employees for drugs or alcohol now. Brown said he has not had anybody have to go get tested in the year he's been with the village.
Trustees also learned the new water treatment facility to remove radium had a "fire-up" and a couple things had to be switched including piping. The village borrowed $1.8 million for the project and after the final change orders will end about $8,000 to $10,000 over budget, which will come out of the town's water/sewer account.
-- LISA HAMMER