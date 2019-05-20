LISA HAMMER
WHAT WE KNOW: Cambridge formerly had a $500 mini-grant program for businesses to help fund projects such as outside awnings and interior equipment. The budget for the program was approximately $3,000.
WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, the trustees approved a new downtown beautification program with a $12,000 budget to focus on exterior work such as awnings, signage, exterior lighting, container landscaping, window/door replacement, exterior painting and masonry repair. Village President Jason Gustafson said the primary focus was on improving the appearance of the downtown "somewhat to original architectural features, removing things that take away from architectural detail." There is no set amount for the grants. The mini-grant program will still continue as well.
WHAT'S NEXT: Karen Brandau was named village trustee to fill out the unexpired term until 2021 of Jason Gustafson, who became acting and then elected village president. Brandau has lived in Cambridge since 1982 and works as an accountant for a Davenport RV dealership.
Trustees also learned the village's public works department is down to two people, with two injured and a third who left.
"It's hard on two guys with all the rain we've had. They're up all night with pumps and then working days, too. The guys are working really hard and doing their best. The work is still getting done, but it's getting done by two guys who are killing themselves," Trustee Jason Beam said. The village is in the process of hiring more people.