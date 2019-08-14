A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
LABOR HOSTS CANDIDATES: Nineteen 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls will speak at the Iowa Federation of Labor annual convention Aug. 21 in Altoona.
Before hearing from the candidates, the delegates to the three-day convention will hear from AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.
Candidates who have said they will participate are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro, Steve Bullock, Jay Inslee, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Bill de Blasio, Marianne Williamson, Tim Ryan, Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Joe Sestak and Ben Gleib.
The convention will be at the Prairie Meadows Convention Center. Delegates also will work on resolutions and attend training.
ANOTHER HARRIS ENDORSEMENT: California Sen. Kamala Harris has landed another endorsement following her five-day campaign swing through Iowa.
Des Moines school board member and teacher librarian Kyrstin Delagardelle has endorsed Harris because “she’s a thoughtful and smart policymaker who genuinely cares.”
Delagardelle is a teacher librarian in Ankeny and has been a school board member since 2017. She co-organized the Des Moines Women’s March, was a founding board member of Iowa Women for Progressive Change, and is director of New Leaders Council Des Moines, a nonprofit focused on recruiting and training progressive leaders.
-Compiled by Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau