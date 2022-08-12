Campaign almanac: Ted Cruz to campaign with Chuck Grassley in Iowa

DES MOINES — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will make a stop in Iowa next week to campaign alongside Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in Clear Lake. The Dallas County Republicans tweeted an invitation to the fundraiser, which will also feature local party leaders and the Republican Party of Iowa’s Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer.

Cruz was last in the Hawkeye State to campaign for Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in a 2021 fundraiser. Cruz, who won the 2016 Iowa caucuses by a narrow margin, has hinted that he’s mulling a 2024 run for president. He joins a growing list of national Republicans scoping out the state this year, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, former Vice President Mike Pence, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Nunn and Axne clash on abortion: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne released an ad this week slamming her Republican opponent, Zach Nunn, for his position on abortion.

The ad shows Nunn in a primary debate responding to a question about if “all abortions, no exceptions” should be illegal in the U.S. Nunn joined the other two primary candidates in raising his hand to support the idea.

Axne and Nunn are running to represent Iowa’s 3rd District in one of the highest-profile House races in the country.

“Zach Nunn’s policies are dangerous for women and out-of-touch with Iowa voters. Cindy Axne has voted multiple times to protect women’s rights, and to codify Roe v. Wade,” Paige Godden, a spokesperson for Axne’s campaign, said.

The Iowa GOP shot back at Axne, saying she supports “radical” abortion policies.

“While Axne criticizes Zach Nunn for protecting innocent life, Axne is steadfast in her support of abortion on demand and abortion up until birth,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said.

Nunn leads Axne in new poll: A poll of likely voters in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District found Republican candidate Zach Nunn with an 8-point lead over incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. The poll found Nunn with 49% support compared to 41% support for Axne.

The poll was commissioned by an interest group advocating for term limits in Congress. It surveyed 400 likely voters in the 3rd District between July 29 and Aug. 5, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 points.