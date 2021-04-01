Campaign finance data shows Mayor Acri raised $176K in 1st quarter

Since January, more than $78,000 in donations from entities related to the glass business have been given to Acri's campaign. Larry Anderson, owner of East Moline Glass, has been Acri's biggest financial supporter. His most recent individual donation of $6,000 was recorded March 8, and thousands more has been given in the name of his business, East Moline Glass, showing $12,000 in contributions.

Records show CTL Property Management, LLC, registered at the same address as East Moline Glass, 1033 7th St., East Moline, gave $12,000 to Acri's campaign, and CTL33 LLC gave another $12,000. Other donations are $12,000 from Glass Service Center and $12,000 from Illini Glass Solution.

Another $12,000 came from Moline Glass Co., 519 14th St., Moline. Property records show the Moline Glass building is owned by Anderson. Anderson said he does not own the business, but that he leases the building to the Moline Glass business owners.

Anderson's son, Todd Anderson, has also given $6,000.

"She's my girlfriend, so I got pressure from her to support her," Larry Anderson said. "It's as simple as that. Stephanie and I have been friends for a long time and she's my girlfriend for now and it's really nothing more than that.

"I just keep funding her and see what happens."