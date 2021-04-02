Campaign finance data shows Rock Island Mayor Thoms has raised $11,500 in 1st quarter

With just days to go until the April 6 municipal election, campaign finance data shows Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has a financial lead over challenger Thurgood Brooks in terms of fundraising dollars.

That's in part due to the fact that Brooks has reported no campaign contributions, no funds available or expenses.

According to the ISBE, committees must report available cash at of the start of each reporting period. Contributions of $150 or higher from a single source must be reported quarterly, while contributions of $1,000 or higher in cash or in-kind value must be reported within five business days.

The Friends of Thurgood Brooks for Mayor Committee has reported $0 in available cash and has nothing on record for in-kind donations.

Brooks said Friday he would have to check with his finance team for more information.

"We have received campaign contributions, we just haven't completed our reporting yet," Brooks said. "We are finalizing all that, actually. They are doing all of that for me.

"We've been doing our best to get our message out," he said. "Refer to my social media and my website."