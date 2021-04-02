Campaign finance data shows Rock Island Mayor Thoms has raised $11,500 in 1st quarter

With just days to go until the April 6 municipal election, campaign finance data shows Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has a financial lead over challenger Thurgood Brooks in terms of fundraising dollars.
That's in part due to the fact that Brooks has reported no campaign contributions, no funds available or expenses.
According to the ISBE, committees must report available cash at of the start of each reporting period. Contributions of $150 or higher from a single source must be reported quarterly, while contributions of $1,000 or higher in cash or in-kind value must be reported within five business days.
The Friends of Thurgood Brooks for Mayor Committee has reported $0 in available cash and has nothing on record for in-kind donations.
Brooks said Friday he would have to check with his finance team for more information.
"We have received campaign contributions, we just haven't completed our reporting yet," Brooks said. "We are finalizing all that, actually. They are doing all of that for me.
"We've been doing our best to get our message out," he said. "Refer to my social media and my website."
Thoms has raised $11,500 since Dec. 31, and has $16,811 in available funds, according to Illinois State Board of Elections (ISBE) campaign finance data and Illinoissunshine.org. First quarter expenditures have not been released yet.
Thoms' largest donations include $3,000 from L.R.C Developers; $3,000 from Rock Island Fire Fighters Local 26 PAC; $2,500 from Chicago Land Joint Labor Operators Management PAC; and $1,000 from Virdi Eye Clinic of Iowa.
The election is April 6.
"The campaign has been going in a positive direction," Thoms said Friday. "We've kept our story positive and talked about what we can try to accomplish.
"In terms of finances, people have been very supportive; the donor base has broadened since four years ago," Thoms said. "Volunteers have been putting a lot of hours in. It's been enlightening knocking on doors and listening to a lot of positive things happening in the city of Rock Island and suggestions. Negative comments have been on the conditions of our roads, which need to be improved upon."