Campaign reports show Acri spent over $180K; Rayapati spent $42K
ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

A voter leaves after voting at First Lutheran Church in Moline. Mayoral, aldermanic and school board seats were on the ballot in Moline and Rock Island.

 Jessica Gallagher

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri spent $180,514 on her re-election campaign, according to first quarter reports filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections

Acri lost by 1,417 votes to challenger Sangeetha Rayapati in the April 6 municipal election, capturing just 39% of the vote compared to 61% for Rayapati, according to unofficial results

Acri's largest expense was nearly $160,000 paid to Bullhorn Communications, an Omaha ad group, in exchange for television advertising.

Her next largest expense was $9,000 to QC Press for mailers sent out to Moline residents. Acri came under fire for her ties to the Committee For Better City Government, the same group that paid for two rounds of mailers the week before the election criticizing Rayapati.

Acri's campaign paid an additional $2,573 to QC Press for yard signs, office supplies and brochures. 

Acri recorded $181,725 in donations, including a $50,000 loan from her own business, Evans Premium Manufacturing.

Acri's most generous donor was East Moline Glass owner Larry Anderson, who gave $6,000 March 8 and another $12,000 in contributions through his business. ISBE records show CTL Property Management, LLC, registered at the same address as East Moline Glass, 1033 7th St., East Moline, gave $12,000 to Acri's campaign, and CTL33 LLC gave another $12,000.

Anderson's son, Todd Anderson, donated an additional $6,000. 

The Committee for Better City Government gave $15,000 to Acri's campaign on March 11. Acri also recorded an in-kind donation of $1,800 from Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC for "campaign work."

The office of mayor in Moline is a part-time job that pays $20,000 a year and provides a monthly vehicle allowance.

By comparison, Rayapati has reported $41,893 in expenditures, with the highest expenses being $10,285 paid to KWQC for television advertising; $7,410 to Tegna, Inc. for television advertising; and $3,000 to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus for advertising.  

Rayapati paid a total of $9,192 to QC Press for yard signs, bumper stickers, postcards, stickers and for printing services. 

Rayapati raised $40,000 in contributions, with the largest donation being $10,000 from the Friends of Kate Jennings Gerber committee. Gerber is deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

Rayapati's next largest donations were $5,000 from AFSCME Illinois Council No. 31 PAC; $5,000 from the Houlihan Campaign Fund; and a $3,000 personal donation to her own campaign. 

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms spent $29,800 on his re-election campaign, with the highest expense being $21,640 paid to Bullhorn Communications for television advertising. 

Thoms defeated challenger Thurgood Brooks by 220 votes, earning 52% of ballots cast compared to 48% for Brooks. 

A first quarter report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections shows Thoms paid $5,206 to Reis Consulting for brochures.

Brooks has reported $10,109 in expenditures, with his highest expenses being $3,254 paid to QC Press for printing costs and $2,225 paid to Stecker Graphics for printed items. 

Brooks received $6,341 in contributions, with the highest donation of $2,100 from Rock Island resident and professional basketball player Chasson Randle and $250 from the Friends of Herb Schultz Committee. 

