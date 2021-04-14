Campaign reports show Acri spent over $180K; Rayapati spent $42K

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri spent $180,514 on her re-election campaign, according to first quarter reports filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Acri lost by 1,417 votes to challenger Sangeetha Rayapati in the April 6 municipal election, capturing just 39% of the vote compared to 61% for Rayapati, according to unofficial results.
Acri's largest expense was nearly $160,000 paid to Bullhorn Communications, an Omaha ad group, in exchange for television advertising.
Acri's campaign paid an additional $2,573 to QC Press for yard signs, office supplies and brochures.
Acri recorded $181,725 in donations, including a $50,000 loan from her own business, Evans Premium Manufacturing.
Acri's most generous donor was East Moline Glass owner Larry Anderson, who gave $6,000 March 8 and another $12,000 in contributions through his business. ISBE records show CTL Property Management, LLC, registered at the same address as East Moline Glass, 1033 7th St., East Moline, gave $12,000 to Acri's campaign, and CTL33 LLC gave another $12,000.
Anderson's son, Todd Anderson, donated an additional $6,000.
The Committee for Better City Government gave $15,000 to Acri's campaign on March 11. Acri also recorded an in-kind donation of $1,800 from Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC for "campaign work."
The office of mayor in Moline is a part-time job that pays $20,000 a year and provides a monthly vehicle allowance.
By comparison, Rayapati has reported $41,893 in expenditures, with the highest expenses being $10,285 paid to KWQC for television advertising; $7,410 to Tegna, Inc. for television advertising; and $3,000 to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus for advertising.
Rayapati paid a total of $9,192 to QC Press for yard signs, bumper stickers, postcards, stickers and for printing services.
Rayapati raised $40,000 in contributions, with the largest donation being $10,000 from the Friends of Kate Jennings Gerber committee. Gerber is deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
Rayapati's next largest donations were $5,000 from AFSCME Illinois Council No. 31 PAC; $5,000 from the Houlihan Campaign Fund; and a $3,000 personal donation to her own campaign.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms spent $29,800 on his re-election campaign, with the highest expense being $21,640 paid to Bullhorn Communications for television advertising.
Thoms defeated challenger Thurgood Brooks by 220 votes, earning 52% of ballots cast compared to 48% for Brooks.
A first quarter report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections shows Thoms paid $5,206 to Reis Consulting for brochures.
Brooks has reported $10,109 in expenditures, with his highest expenses being $3,254 paid to QC Press for printing costs and $2,225 paid to Stecker Graphics for printed items.
Brooks received $6,341 in contributions, with the highest donation of $2,100 from Rock Island resident and professional basketball player Chasson Randle and $250 from the Friends of Herb Schultz Committee.