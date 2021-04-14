Campaign reports show Acri spent over $180K; Rayapati spent $42K

Rayapati paid a total of $9,192 to QC Press for yard signs, bumper stickers, postcards, stickers and for printing services.

Rayapati raised $40,000 in contributions, with the largest donation being $10,000 from the Friends of Kate Jennings Gerber committee. Gerber is deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

Rayapati's next largest donations were $5,000 from AFSCME Illinois Council No. 31 PAC; $5,000 from the Houlihan Campaign Fund; and a $3,000 personal donation to her own campaign.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms spent $29,800 on his re-election campaign, with the highest expense being $21,640 paid to Bullhorn Communications for television advertising.

Thoms defeated challenger Thurgood Brooks by 220 votes, earning 52% of ballots cast compared to 48% for Brooks.

A first quarter report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections shows Thoms paid $5,206 to Reis Consulting for brochures.

Brooks has reported $10,109 in expenditures, with his highest expenses being $3,254 paid to QC Press for printing costs and $2,225 paid to Stecker Graphics for printed items.

Brooks received $6,341 in contributions, with the highest donation of $2,100 from Rock Island resident and professional basketball player Chasson Randle and $250 from the Friends of Herb Schultz Committee.

