WHAT WE KNOW: Colona accepted the donation of the former Indian Trails resort in early 2014, renaming it Colona's Scott Family Park.
WHAT'S NEW: Second-year camper Mike Wignall of Cambridge told aldermen Monday that an incident at the dump station with a motor home from Detroit made him think about the poor impression that would be made on first-time guests by the condition of putt-putt golf, tennis and basketball courts. He asked for general maintenance of the park.
"I know there are people who would pitch in to do manual labor if you need people to help out," he said. He also thanked the city for the amount of asphalting completed. "You've got a gold mine out there if it would just get spruced up," he said.
Mayor Rick Lack said it had been a bad spring at the park with all the rain. "We've had a hard time hiring summer help to be able to keep up and get ahead of things, but we are working on it," he said.
Aldermen also abated property taxes on refunded 2012 water/sewer bonds with a 2019 payment due of $129,005 and 2013 water/sewer bonds with a 2019 payment of $120,375. The mayor said residents would pay twice if the bonds weren't abated because the city collected a fee for the bonds on the water bills.
WHAT'S NEXT: Resident Brian Schumaker requested the city allow parking on just one side of Cypress Drive in order for emergency vehicles to be able to get through. Lack said the city previously considered restricting parking in the entire neighborhood, not just Cypress Drive. "We'll look at it again," he said.