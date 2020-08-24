Candidate packets available for Illinois municipal races

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local Illinois residents interested in running for city council or mayoral positions may pick up candidate packets at Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Silvis city halls for the April 6 municipal election.

The packets include general information regarding the election and the necessary forms for nomination.

In Moline, seats up for election are mayor and Alderman wards 2, 4, 6 and Alderman At-Large. Completed forms may be filed at city hall, 619 16th St., with City Clerk Janine Hollembaek Parr from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 16 - 23.

In Rock Island, seats up for election are mayor and Alderman wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. Interested candidates may pick up packets at city hall, 1528 Third Ave., from Interim City Clerk Linda Mohr.

In East Moline, seats up for election are mayor and Alderman wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. Potential candidates may pick up packets at city hall from City Clerk Arletta Holmes.