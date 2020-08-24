Candidate packets available for Illinois municipal races

Local Illinois residents interested in running for city council or mayoral positions may pick up candidate packets at Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Silvis city halls for the April 6 municipal election.
The packets include general information regarding the election and the necessary forms for nomination.
In Moline, seats up for election are mayor and Alderman wards 2, 4, 6 and Alderman At-Large. Completed forms may be filed at city hall, 619 16th St., with City Clerk Janine Hollembaek Parr from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 16 - 23.
In Rock Island, seats up for election are mayor and Alderman wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. Interested candidates may pick up packets at city hall, 1528 Third Ave., from Interim City Clerk Linda Mohr.
In East Moline, seats up for election are mayor and Alderman wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. Potential candidates may pick up packets at city hall from City Clerk Arletta Holmes.
In Silvis, the seats of mayor and Alderman wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 and city clerk are up for election. Silvis has two Aldermen for each ward, with staggered elections. Interested candidates may pick up packets at city hall, 121 11th St., from City Clerk Jim Nelson.
All candidates will have from Nov. 16 through Nov. 23 to file their candidate packets with city clerks. Moline, Rock Island and East Moline have nonpartisan elections; candidates do not declare party affiliation.
If necessary, a primary election will be held February 23 if there are more than four candidates running for one office.
Additional information is available on the website of the Illinois State Board of Elections, including filing requirements and forms.
