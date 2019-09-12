While White House seeking Democrats prepared to take the national debate stage on Thursday evening, 2020 candidate Tom Steyer answered questions from potential caucus-goers during a campaign event in Downtown Davenport.
Topics included health care, foreign policy, immigration reform, congressional term limits, climate change and civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ community. President Donald Trump was also a conversation point as Steyer declared his wish to face off with the president and challenge his message on the state of the U.S. economy.
Steyer, a California billionaire, was shut out of the third nationally televised debate because he failed to meet standards set by the Democratic National Committee. Steyer met the DNC’s donor threshold, according to his campaign, but failed to reach a minimum national polling benchmark.
Steyer has, however, made the cut for the fourth debate in October.
Introducing himself to around 100 people in the RiverCenter, Steyer joked that he sometimes wonders if the word “billionaire” is part of his name because of the news reports he reads. He drew on his upbringing by his parents — his mother was a public schoolteacher, his father was first-generation college student who became a famous prosecutor — as he sought to portray himself as a person who understands everyday Americans.
Steyer founded a hedge fund he founded in 1986 called Farallon Capital Management, which is the main source of his wealth. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.6 billion.
Over the past 10 years, Steyer has put some of that money to work through public awareness campaigns covering issues including climate change and voter registration. Lately he’s invested millions in boosting his own political profile through heavy television advertising around the country, including Iowa.
Less than half of the Democrats running for president made the national debate stage. Steyer is one of three who hit the first-in-the-nation caucus state instead.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was heading to campaign events in central Iowa Thursday and Friday. And U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was planning to make a cross-state swing on Friday and Saturday with stops in Cedar Rapids, Newton and Council Bluffs.
Speaking to reporters after his campaign event in Davenport, Steyer said he planned to watch the debate from his hotel. He said while he was “disappointed” not to be in Houston, the silver lining was an opportunity to continue sharing directly with people his vision “for a much more positive America in the future.”