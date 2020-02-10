Cannabis cafes may be allowed in Rock Island

Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, was concerned about potential liability to business owners and the city.

"How do we know people are bringing it in from the legal dispensary and not off the street?" Hurt said. "I think there is a lot of liability. I don't think the city or state has clarified how this is going to be enforced by local law enforcement. There is too much out there that is unknown at this point."

Alderman James Spurgetis, Ward 3, suggested the police department could perform random inspections on licensed cannabis lounges.

"The police department has gotten very little guidance or training from the state of Illinois when it comes to cannabis," Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said. "We are literally in unchartered territory."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Mike Thoms said he is opposed to allowing cannabis smoking lounges in the city.