Cannabis for sale? It's going to be possible in Coal Valley

"With the areas we have in Coal Valley (that fit under state law for distance from residences, schools and churches), it would be very limited to find a space here."

That was among the reasons Argo was previously in favor of prohibiting cannabis sales. He also felt the public needed more education on cannabis.

"I am not necessarily for it," Argo said after the meeting. "But the public and the people we sent out the vote for asked for it. Like I said in the meeting, sometimes we have to go against what we believe and go with the public."

Argo praised the civil discussion by the board and even saluted Jim VanQuathem, a Coal Valley citizen who spoke in favor of the ordinance and against the use of cannabis at the meeting.

Now a new ordinance allowing sales is approved, a business could then go through the process of getting licensed and, if approved, set up shop in the village.

Helping hold down taxes, Argo said, was another reason for his vote. "I believe in efforts to not raise taxes to the community. It's another way to get taxes in, whether it only be $2,500, $1,500 (a month), it will keep taxes down in the long run and help with that," he said.