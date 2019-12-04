Cannabis for sale? It's going to be possible in Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY — The people of the Village of Coal Valley have spoken.
The Village Board of Coal Valley voted 3-2 Wednesday night against an ordinance that would have prohibited the sale of cannabis in the village.
On Jan. 1, it becomes legal in Illinois to smoke cannabis in one's home. But municipalities have the right to outlaw its sale, production and other related aspects to the business.
So Coal Valley opted to survey its residents.
The survey said 354 were for Coal Valley allowing a dispensary to sell cannabis and 238 were against it. Surveys were mailed to 1,400 residents with a water account.
After some discussion Wednesday, the board voted to go with the opinion of the people. That was the reason Jake Hoyt and trustee Laura Rigg gave for their vote against prohibiting sales in Coal Valley. Dale Keppy and Kevin Stickell voted to prohibit it. Stan Engstrom was not in attendance.
Village President Mike Bartels had said he expected the vote to go the other way after the Nov. 20 board meeting, when only Hoyt spoke in favor of allowing a dispensary in Coal Valley. Hoyt cited the survey results at the time.
"I am a little surprised," Bartels said Wednesday. "It's the board's decision.
"With the areas we have in Coal Valley (that fit under state law for distance from residences, schools and churches), it would be very limited to find a space here."
That was among the reasons Argo was previously in favor of prohibiting cannabis sales. He also felt the public needed more education on cannabis.
"I am not necessarily for it," Argo said after the meeting. "But the public and the people we sent out the vote for asked for it. Like I said in the meeting, sometimes we have to go against what we believe and go with the public."
Argo praised the civil discussion by the board and even saluted Jim VanQuathem, a Coal Valley citizen who spoke in favor of the ordinance and against the use of cannabis at the meeting.
Now a new ordinance allowing sales is approved, a business could then go through the process of getting licensed and, if approved, set up shop in the village.
Helping hold down taxes, Argo said, was another reason for his vote. "I believe in efforts to not raise taxes to the community. It's another way to get taxes in, whether it only be $2,500, $1,500 (a month), it will keep taxes down in the long run and help with that," he said.
City administrator Annette Ernst said the next step is for a new ordinance to go to the planning and zoning board.
"They will have to designate certain areas in the village to allow the sale of cannabis," she said. "I think it will be probably late January before it gets back to the board. Then we can start moving forward with the ordinances to allow it."
VanQuathem said he's fine with the use for medical reasons but does not want it to be sold in Coal Valley. "You got all these other (nearby) cities (that have approved or will approve it), he said. "So how much tax money are you really going to pull in?"
"Again like I brought up tonight, how many more vices are you going to have?'"