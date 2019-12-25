CAPITOL DIGEST for Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

Money raised at the gala will help conserve three historic airplanes at the museum atrium in Des Moines; help relaunch the Iowa History 101 mobile museum; and help the State Historical Library & Archives Research Center in Des Moines, she said.

REDUCING HOLIDAY WASTE: This is not only the holiday season, but also the most waste-generated time of the year, according to state officials.

A Stanford University study determined that Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day — which adds 1 million pounds of waste going to the landfill per week.

Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources calculate that if every family reused just 2 feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the planet.

Also, if every family wrapped three of the gifts they give in reusable materials, such as using the newspaper comics pages or magazines, for example, it would save enough paper to cover about 45,000 football fields.