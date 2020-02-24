CAPITOL DIGEST: Lemonade stands are illegal in Iowa.This Republican's bill would change that

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
OFF AND RUNNING: The 2020 filing period for Republican and Democratic candidates seeking state and federal offices in the June 2 primary and Nov. 3 general elections officially got underway Monday and runs through 5 p.m. March 13.
General election candidates who are unaffiliated or members of non-party political organizations — with the exception of those running for president — are required to file by March 13, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates can file their nominating petitions and affidavits of candidacy with the secretary’s office — either in the Capitol Building or in the Lucas Office Building, both in Des Moines.
Updated lists of candidates whose papers have been received and accepted will be published to the Iowa secretary of state’s website, sos.iowa.gov, beginning Tuesday morning. There will be separate lists for primary and general election candidates. Democratic and Republican candidates will not be eligible for the general election until after the June primary.
ABORTION AMENDMENT HEARING: Iowans who want to give legislators their opinions on a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution dealing with abortion will get their chance Tuesday evening.
A two-hour public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. in Room 103 (the former Iowa Supreme Court chambers) at the Iowa Capitol building in Des Moines.
The hearing is slated in advance of a vote in the Iowa House on House Joint Resolution 2004, a proposed amendment that eventually could come before Iowa voters to declare the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”
The Senate previously approved the amendment (Senate Joint Resolution 2001) on a 32-18 party-line vote. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House.
The resolution must pass both the Iowa Senate and the Iowa House in exactly the same form this session and then win support of the 89th Iowa General Assembly elected in November before the measure would come before Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.
LEMONADE STANDS: Despite concerns about who would be liable in the case of foodborne illness, the Iowa House unanimously approved legislation to allow food stands operated by minors.
“You read that right,” Rep. Ray Sorenson, R-Adair, told representatives, “lemonade stands are illegal in Iowa.”
His bill, HF 2238 seeks to “right that wrong so we don’t continue to have headlines like ‘Iowa police shut down 4-year-old’s lemonade stand.’”
The bill would prohibit local government ordinances that prohibit minors from operating occasional and temporary stands on private property where food is sold directly to consumers as long as it is not time/temperature controlled for safety.
Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, wondered who would be liable if the food made someone sick. Would homeowners need a rider on their property insurance, she asked.
Mascher suggested the bill be perfected when it goes to the Senate to make clear the state would not be liable in the event of a foodborne illness.