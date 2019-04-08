A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: The Iowa Senate on Monday confirmed 184 appointees proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve on state boards and commissions or as department directors.
Included were the approvals of David Roederer as head of the state Department of Management and Larry Johnson to direct the state Department of Inspections & Appeals.
Also winning Senate confirmations were three members of the state Board of Regents — David Barker of Iowa City, Milt Dakovich of Waterloo and Jim Lindenmayer of Ottumwa.
All of Monday’s confirmations won 50-0 approval, with the exception of a dissenting vote cast by Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, on Barker’s appointment.
Gubernatorial appointee must garner at least 34 affirmative votes to meet the two-thirds majority threshold needed for approval.
Other notable appointments confirmed Monday included Linda Juckette to the Iowa Transportation Commission; Chairwoman Geri Huser and Nick Wagner to the Iowa Utilities Board; Joshua Cook and Mary Rathje to the Iowa Lottery Authority board; Carol Forristall, Rebecca Peterson and Rick Sanders to the Iowa Council on Human Services: Stephanie Dykshorn, Amy Echard, Ralph Lents and Tim Kalderberg to the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission.
Also, Jennifer Cooper, Lisa Hull, Pankaj Monga, Lisa Shimkat and Thomas Townsend to the Iowa Economic Development Authority board; Mark DeJong, Dr. Lisa Hill, Webster Kranto and Lawrence Kudej to the state Board of Corrections; and Diane Cortese and Drs. Ronald Kolegraff, Joyce Vista-Wayne and Nikhil Wagle to the Iowa Board of Medicine.
VOTER SUMMIT: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa Campus Compact and the Campus Election Engagement Project are joining forces for a student Voter Engagement Summit April 13 at the Capitol.
It is Pate’s third Voter Engagement Summit and the first to incorporate high school students into the event to help them understand best practices for organizing a voter-registration drive and prepare them to participate in Iowa’s elections.
Every college, university and high school in Iowa is invited to participate in the summit. Moderators will include Rachel Paine Caufield, director of the Iowa Caucus Project; Amy Ludwig, national director of the Campus Election Engagement Project; and Ryan Drysdale from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.
The summit will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students, teachers and advisers who wish to participate may RSVP to Sherill.Whisenand@sos.iowa.gov.