CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019:

NEW ETHICS BOARD LEADER: The six-member Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board has selected Cumming lawyer Mike Marshall to serve as the board’s next executive director and legal counsel.

He succeeds Megan Tooker, the executive director since December 2010, who is resigning in mid-December to pursue other career opportunities.

Marshall previously served as secretary of the Iowa Senate for 18 years. He is currently the chief of the Bureau of Professional Licensure at the state Department of Public Health.

Ethics board chairman James Albert, a professor of law at Drake University, said the board chose Marshall — who will be paid a starting annual salary of $97,460 — because of his reputation for bipartisanship and his many years of experience with the ethics and campaign laws the board enforces.

The board is an independent, non-partisan agency of government that enforces the state’s ethics laws that apply to elected officials and state employees as well as ensures that political campaigns in Iowa follow the law.

The executive director manages board staff, provides legal advice and investigates complaints.