Capitol Digest
A roundup of Capitol and state government news items for Friday:
NEW HEAD OF IOWA PRISONS: Iowa Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner on Friday named Bill Sperfslage to serve as the agency’s deputy director of Institutions, effective July 8.
Sperfslage, who has served as warden of the Anamosa State Penitentiary since 2015, will oversee the nine correctional facilities in the Iowa correctional system.
The position had been held since 2015 by Dan Craig, who was appointed the interim department director in December 2018. Craig is retiring this month.
“Warden Sperflsage is the right person for this job,” Skinner said in a statement.
“He has spent his career preparing for a position with this amount of responsibility, and his knowledge of Iowa corrections will lend itself well to the safety of our staff and the rehabilitation of our incarcerated population.”
Sperfslage started his career as a correctional officer in 1979 and has had multiple assignments in the department leading up to Friday’s announcement, according to a Department of Corrections news release.
SPECIAL IOWA HOUSE ELECTION: Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation Friday setting a special election in Iowa House District 46 for Aug. 6 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rep. Lisa Heddens.
The nine-term Ames Democrat stepped down as a state representative this month to fill a vacancy on Story County Board of Supervisors.
Iowa Code 69.14 outlines the authority given to the governor to set a special election.
Iowa House District 46 is in Story County and includes portions of Ames.
FUTURE READY APPLICATIONS: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund is open for applications. The fund helps increase the number of Iowans earning noncredit and for-credit postsecondary credentials that lead to high-demand jobs.
Applications can be prepared and submitted through iowagrants.gov by Aug. 1.
Eligible applicants include employers, employer consortiums and community organizations.
The Employer Innovation Fund will award grants to support initiatives that are innovative, creative and accelerate postsecondary credential attainment for Iowans, the governor said.
Awardees will be notified by Sept. 1.
Potential applicants can find more information and apply for the Employer Innovation Fund at futurereadyiowa.gov/innovation.