Capitol Notebook: Info meetings set for proposed carbon pipeline

DES MOINES — State regulators have scheduled another 13 public information meetings about a proposed carbon pipeline through Iowa.

The meetings will be about the Navigator Heartland Greenway proposal, which calls for the company to build and operate a 1,300-mile pipeline across five Midwest states, including Iowa.

Navigator announced earlier this month the pipeline no longer would go through Linn, Benton, Cedar, Poweshiek and Clinton counties as proposed last year.

In Eastern Iowa, the new route would go through Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan and Delaware counties.

The scheduled of public meetings can be viewed on the Iowa Utilities Board’s website at iub.iowa.gov.

HEALTH CARE APPRENTICES: Eight Iowa school districts and education programs have received grants to introduce high school students to health care careers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said $2.5 million of federal pandemic relief funding will be distributed through Iowa’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program.

The grants will introduce students to health care careers through virtual reality training and real-world experience with local nursing facilities and hospitals. The funding will support investment in virtual reality technology and training.

According to the governor’s office, the grants will ultimately fund 450 apprentices in 22 school districts.

One of the recipients is the Cedar Rapids-based Grant Wood Area Education Agency. The full list of recipients can be viewed at earnandlearniowa.gov/funding.

SEXUAL ASSAULT TRAINING: Free training on sexual assault topics for Iowa medical providers is being offered by the Crime Victim Assistance Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

The three-hour training, officials said, covers sexual assault laws in Iowa; sexual assault and trauma; sexual assault response teams; sexual assault nurse examiners; sexual assault exam and evidence collection; and the sexual assault evidence kit tracking system.

Medical providers who take the course can be awarded three hours of continuing education credit.

The course, also available to the public, can be accessed at the University of Iowa’s Continuing Medical Education website at medicine.uiowa.edu/cme.

The Attorney General’s Office contact for the program is Sara Hulen at Sara.Hulen@ag.iowa.gov or (515) 281-5044.

