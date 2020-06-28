CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois begins Phase 4 of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 HEALTH STATISTICS: The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, June 25, announced 894 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the most since June 6 when there were 975 reported. But IDPH also announced there were 31,686 more tests completed over the previous 24 hours — the highest single-day total yet — making the positivity rate 2.8 percent for the one-day period.

Over the past seven days, the positivity rate ranged from 2.4 to 2.9, and over the seven days prior to that period, it ranged from 1.8 to 3.1, meaning Thursday’s rate was within the range of average of the past two weeks.

Hospitalization metrics remained on a downtrend in Illinois as well, in contrast, Pritzker said, to states like Texas.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 1,626 total hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, 399 of which were intensive care unit beds. Both were slightly up from the day before, but represented the second-lowest numbers since the state began reporting the metrics daily on April 12. There were 216 ventilators in use, the lowest amount in the same span.