Cemetery cleanup receives more criticism

WHAT WE KNOW: At the end of March, the city initiated a cleanup at Oakwood Cemetery that involved removing grave decorations and remembrances. The grave decorations were technically prohibited, according to cemetery rules, but the rules had not been enforced for years. City officials reversed their decision shortly after receiving criticism.

WHAT'S NEW: Several more people registered their dismay with the removal of objects from graves, asking the city for transparency and to let them know when it is safe to restore their grave decorations. City Administrator Jo Ann Hollenkamp read communications to the city council Tuesday from Judi Heller, Joni Beck and Jill DePauw.

"It's still hard for me to comprehend," Beck wrote, adding she could not see how the removal improved the look of the cemetery and calling it a "catastrophic breakdown in communication." DePauw said the rules against grave decorations had not been enforced for at least 10 years, "probably more like 20." She said the city had its priorities mixed up. On a separate note, resident Sandra Grardert wrote of calling police about someone walking a dog in the cemetery and wondering if veterinarians could talk to dog owners about the prohibition against walking dogs in city cemeteries.

WHAT'S NEXT: The bid opening for the Cherry Drive lift station will be May 6. The project will include a wet well, new valve vault and electrical equipment. Work will start this fall after harvest. The work involves some rerouting of Cherry Drive lift station over to Prairie View lift station, something that was brought up at least 14 months ago since there was concern that Bear Development's town homes could put more pressure on the Cherry Drive lift station. Bear has pledged up to $140,000 for the project, and the city can use stimulus funds if costs exceed that amount, according to Hollenkamp. Alderman Keith Kennett, Ward 3, said the Cherry Drive lift station work was a unified approach that solved everything rather than a piecemeal effort.

