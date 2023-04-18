Two pillars on the Rock Island's side of Centennial Bridge will be turning orange this week for National Work Zone Awareness Week to honor those who have died in work zones.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed April 17-21 as "Work Zone Safety Awareness Week" to coincide with the national campaign. Moline and Rock Island city councils also approved proclamations for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

In a news release, Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the color orange has come to symbolize that everyone, from workers in the field to the traveling public, can play a role in eliminating work zone crashes and fatalities.

Other participants turning their lights orange this week include:

• BOMA/Chicago, as part of its Illuminate Chicago program. The organization represents more than 200 buildings in downtown Chicago, including the iconic Willis Tower.

• Peoria’s Murray Baker Bridge.

• Rockford’s Morgan Street Bridge.

• Rockford City Hall.

• Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront

“We deeply appreciate and give thanks to all of our partners who share our goal to make this the safest construction season ever in Illinois,” Osman said.

According to IDOT, Illinois averages nearly 6,000 crashes in work zones each year that result in more than 1,500 injuries and 29 deaths.