Chair of Scott County Republican Party resigned Friday.
Chair of Scott County Republican Party resigned Friday.

110816-ELECTION-AA-020

A bowl of early voter buttons is seen at the Scott County GOP Headquarters in Davenport on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

 Andy Abeyta

Scott County Republican Party Chairman Dave Millage has resigned from the position. 

Millage confirmed in an email Monday he resigned as chair of the Scott County Republican Party on Friday. He did not provide a reason.

Last week, Millage said President Donald Trump should be impeached after attendees of the president's "Save America" rally forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

