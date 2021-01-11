Chair of Scott County Republican Party resigns

The post included a screenshot of the headline and lead paragraph of the Quad-City Times version of the article in which Millage made his statement about impeachment.

Ortega said he and the other vice chairs — Jeanita McNulty and Ray Harre — would divide the chair’s duties for the time being.

He and McNulty said positions like the chair are for two-years terms, the latest of which is expiring. The group is taking applications from people who are interested in serving for the next term.

Ortega said incumbents can try again and new people can also apply.

Candidates must be Republicans from Scott County, McNulty said. The selection process is scheduled for completion by February.

She declined to comment on Millage’s resignation.

Harre had not yet responded Monday afternoon to requests for comment.

McNulty said anyone interested in applying to serve in the county party can reach its executive committee using the contact information on its website at: https://scottcountyrepublicans.org/about-us/executive-committee/.

Love 7 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.