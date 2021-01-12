Chamber of Commerce: Geneseo Christmas Walk successful event

WHAT WE KNOW: This season's Geneseo Christmas Walk was a different kind of event with hybrid, virtual and live aspects to the lighted parade, the tree-lighting ceremony and the live windows.

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Zack Sullivan reported to the city council Tuesday that it was a successful event, with Geneseo stores reporting strong sales that day.

"We were happy we were able to present it in a safe way to keep it going," he noted, also crediting "an amazing network of volunteers" for carrying off the event. He also said many businesses reported a strong fourth quarter, which he said indicates a strong comeback to the economic recovery.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council in early December approved moving forward with an $18,000 study of Geneseo Creek to alleviate flooding in the south part of town. Engineer Greg Ryckaert said he had begun gathering mapping and field information, photographs and an inventory of properties affected by past flooding for the project. The city may qualify for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the actual work, and proceeds from the tax-increment financing district in the affected area might also be used.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

