Chamber to partner with Rock Island on hiring downtown manager

Rock Island is focusing efforts on bringing more businesses to its downtown area.

City council members will vote Monday to approve a contract with the Quad Cities Chamber on a partnership to hire a downtown manager.

According to the the contract, the Chamber will employ a director of downtown Rock Island, who will organize and provide reports to a steering committee made up of downtown business and property owners.

The committee's board and the director will provide private-public leadership to guide business and economic growth; infrastructure and livability; advocacy and promotion for the downtown area.

"In our experience, vibrant and inclusive downtowns are integral to a community’s ability to attract residents, amenities and businesses," Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler said in a release. "We have a proven track record of effectively managing downtowns, building strong relationships with downtown businesses and working in partnership with cities. Each downtown has its unique personality and strengths, and the Chamber looks forward to this opportunity to help the city of Rock Island grow."