Chandler Poole, community and economic development director for Rock Island, has been terminated, effective Oct. 8.
Poole was hired by the city in December 2016. He formerly worked as development director for the city of West Lafayette, Indiana, for eight years.
City Manager Randy Tweet sent a brief email to council members and city staffers just after noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, reading, "Chandler Poole is no longer a member of the city staff." The email was shown to the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com by a source who was not authorized to speak on the record.
Twenty minutes later, Tweet sent another email.
"Sorry, I meant to include this: If asked about Chandler, please do not offer any information," Tweet wrote. "Please refer the caller to either (Human Resources Director) John Thorson or me. This is a personnel issue, and the only thing we will confirm is his employment status."
Tweet would not confirm Tuesday whether Poole was terminated or resigned, or if he would be receiving severance pay.
"I can't comment on any personnel issues," Tweet said.
Thorson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Mayor Mike Thoms said he was not aware of the details behind Poole's departure, but he confirmed Poole was given a separation agreement.
"To my knowledge, he has not signed it as of this point," Thoms said. "He has 21 days to review it. I'm not privy to what the separation agreement says."
Ald. Dylan Parker, Ward 5, confirmed Poole was terminated and could receive several weeks of severance pay.
Parker said a non-disclosure agreement was in effect, and he was not able to speak in detail about the situation.
"I understand there is a non-disclosure agreement between the city and Mr. Poole about his termination and severance," Parker said. "With the new state law, I know city governments are not able to offer more than 20 weeks, so it's certainly not a golden parachute.
"I worked well with Chandler," Parker said. "I probably can't say much more than that."
Ald. Dave Geenen, Ward 7, said Poole's departure will open the door for more aggressive development.
"It's an indication the city is willing to be open and moving in a new direction that would be innovative and creative and actually get some cranes flying in Rock Island," Geenen said. "Chandler was a nice person, but it was clear after a year or two of employment that it just wasn't a good fit.
"I don't know any details about his departure other than it's an indication the city of Rock Island is taking a good step forward in solid economic development."
Ald. Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said she has confidence in the remaining community and economic development staff, including Planning and Redevelopment Administrator Miles Brainard, Colleen Small-Vollman and Tarah Sipes.
"I don't think the city is going to miss a beat," Swanson said. "I wish (Poole) luck in his next endeavors."
Tweet said the city has not begun a search for a new community and economic development director yet.
Poole could not be reached for comment.