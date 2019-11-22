Charges dismissed against Illinois state's attorney candidate

ROCK ISLAND — Domestic battery charges have been dismissed against Eric Reyes, a Republican candidate for Rock Island County state's attorney.

The charges were dismissed Nov. 20, the same day Reyes was to go on trial by jury, when the alleged victim did not appear for court. A dismissal of nolle prosequi was entered by special prosecutor Charles Zalar over the objection of Reyes' attorney, Daniel Dalton.

Nolle prosequi means the defendant can be prosecuted again if new charges are filed and is not considered a full dismissal.

Zalar and Dalton could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Reyes, 40, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery with physical contact. Both are Class A criminal misdemeanors.