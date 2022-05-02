Check out Davenport's plans for new nature-inspired play area at Credit Island

Children could crawl through tunnels, scale boulders, climb logs and hop from lily pad to lily pad under city plans for new a nature-inspired playground at Credit Island Park and Nature Preserve.

The city of Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public feedback on two concepts for a nature-based play area at Credit Island.

The new play area will replace the playground recently removed from the park, with the purpose of providing a play area for youth of all ages that is reflective of the nature preserve, according to city staff.

"Most playgrounds and park offerings are variations of pre-fabricated pieces and amenities, typical to neighborhood parks," Becca Niles, community outreach and experience manager for Davenport Parks and Recreation, responded in an email

"This nature-based play area is the first of its kind in Davenport and is meant to enhance the regional attraction of Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park," Niles wrote. "The materials used in nature-based play areas are not only a reflection of the surrounding park but offer better resiliency to the flooding and weather damage that can occur, particularly at this park."

Parks staff has budgeted $170,000 as part of the city's annual playground replacement program to install the new nature play area, hopefully, yet this summer.

"Creating play spaces that are grounded in natural elements reflective of the outdoors and parks is a trend in the park and recreation industry at the national level," Niles wrote. "Nature-based play areas provide greater opportunities for kids to engage in active play, explore the environment, and improve their physical fitness."

In bringing the new playscape to Credit Island, parks staff seeks to provide Davenport youth with a space where they can develop a sense of adventure, appreciation and understanding of nature, and exploration prompted by their own imagination, Niles wrote.

"This nature-based play area is the first of its kind in Davenport and is meant to enhance the regional attraction of Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park," she wrote. "The materials used in nature-based play areas are not only a reflection of the surrounding park but offer better resiliency to the flooding and weather damage that can occur, particularly at this park."

Davenport parks and recreation staff have developed two concepts it's asking the public to evaluate to see which they prefer.

Concept 1: The play area features elements of and/or found in nature with a series of pathways creating different zones of play. The concept features berms and slides with a grassy open space area as the park's central feature with a series of smaller play elements incorporated throughout. This concept also capitalizes on free space throughout the area to entice exploration and mystery through the different play zones.

Concept 2: This concept features a larger play structure as the park's focal point with several smaller play features around the play area.

Parents, families and others can provide their feedback and vote on which concept they prefer at https://bit.ly/CreditIslandNaturePlayArea. Public comment and voting close May 10.

All comments, voting and feedback will be sent to a city-hired consulting team at Shive Hattery to aid them in finalizing a plan for the park, Niles wrote.

She said the city hopes to begin construction in late summer and be completed by the end of fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.