City: Davenport neighborhood services department first accredited agency in Iowa

A Davenport city department is the first in Iowa to be accredited.

Created in 2017, the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department received accreditation from the American Association of Code Enforcement, according to a press release from the city.

The association's board awarded Davenport a three star accreditation, the lowest of three levels.

The department enforces codes, inspects buildings, including rental units, and handles planning and zoning code review, development, and downtown parking services.

In deciding the three star accreditation, the association's board "evaluated the department across a variety of standards intended to ensure a uniform level of professionalism and service."

That included criteria such as administration, staffing, training, professional development, code enforcement, case management, and quality control, according to Davenport.

Rich Oswald, the department's director in Davenport, said city staff applied for the first time to be assessed by peers, similar to other departments in the city such as fire or police.

Oswald said the city still has yet to receive their application documents that explain what they do well and what they need to improve on back from the accreditation agency. Oswald said the department would evaluate those and try for a five-star accreditation in three years, when the department applies for accreditation again.

"Maybe we're already doing it right, but we just didn't show it to the agency," Oswald said.

Oswald said that receiving the accreditation, however, shows that the city department is "on the right track."

"Staff has worked hard over the past several years building a new department," Oswald said in a press release. "Becoming accredited is a testament to their hard work and commitment to the City."

The American Association of Code Enforcement, founded in 1988, is a national nonprofit that represents the profession of code enforcement.

"Neighborhood Services joins Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and the Library Departments as a nationally accredited service, reflecting the City's commitment to providing professionally managed services," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said in a press release.