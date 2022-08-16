City of Aledo awarded $3 million in Illinois grant funding

The City of Aledo has been awarded $3 million in Rebuild Illinois grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

According to a news release, funding from DCEO will go towards the creation of a new market area and so-called pedestrian spine connecting Main Street to Central Park. The proposed redevelopment will convert the alleyway behind North College Avenue between Second Avenue and Main Street into a walkway with multiple plazas and seating areas.

Mayor of Aledo Chris Hagloch said in a statement that the grant represents an investment into the heart of the Aledo.

"With this funding and other dollars already secured, we will be able to create a beautiful new space for all residents of Aledo to enjoy," Hagloch said.

The parking lot adjacent to Central Park will also be modernized into a new market plaza with improved traffic flow, decorative concrete and improved lighting and power options for vendors who frequently use the space during community events the farmer's markets.

The project also includes an expansion of the park and development of an east-west pedestrian trail between North College Avenue and the Aledo Depot. Pedestrian traffic will also be prioritized by redesigning southeast Second Street between North College Avenue and southeast Second Avenue into a shared street concept for pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Mayor Pro Tempore and 3rd Ward Ald. Michael Chausse said with the help of the grant, it will spur more development downtown.

"Our goal is to enhance the downtown in a way that will lead to more pedestrian traffic, which in turn will spur more business development in our historic downtown," Chausse said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and DCEO announced on Monday, Aug. 15, that $106 million in capital grants had been awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state.