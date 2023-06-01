The City of Davenport plans to provide $6,000 in aid to displaced residents of 324 Main Street, city officials announced Thursday.

Tenants in surrounding buildings that had to vacate as well as businesses forced to close will also receive some city aid, said Bruce Berger, the community planning and development director.

The aid is set to come from the city's COVID-19 relief allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and is subject to council approval, which Berger said would likely come at the next meeting so aid could be rolled out late next week.

Residents forced to vacate surrounding buildings could apply for $1,000, Berger said. Businesses at 324 Main St., would be eligible for $25,000 from the city, and adjacent businesses, $5,000.

Berger said impacted residents and business owners could apply at a Saturday event hosted by the Red Cross.

The Red Cross with 15 other agencies is holding a resource center for displaced residents at the downtown Davenport Bittner YMCA Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Cross Executive Director Trish Burnett said residents will be able to meet with case workers to connect them with resources, including mental health resources, now and in the future.

Berger said the city wanted the aid to be as flexible as possible and didn't place any restrictions on what residents could spend it on.

Asked about how residents who lost identification or had no computers would be able to access the city program, Berger said there would be "a little bit of paperwork" that could hopefully be completed on Saturday, but that the city would complete follow-ups with tenants.

Separately, by declaring the building collapse a disaster, the state is offering grants of up to $5,000 for households at or below 200% of the poverty level.

Mayor Mike Matson said the city talked with Surfside, Florida, area officials earlier today, getting their advice. Surfside had a condominium building collapse in 2021, killing 98 people.

It's the city's second press conference of the day regarding the partial building collapse this weekend.

At the one held at 10 a.m. this morning, city officials said two of the five people who had been unaccounted for were located. The third person still missing has been named as Daniel Prien, along with Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock.

The city has said those three residents' apartments were in the collapsed portion of the building, and had a "high probability" that they were home. The Fire Chief said Monday morning there were no known individuals in the building and the city transitioned from rescue to recovery efforts. City officials then said demolition was expected to commence on Tuesday, but hours later a woman was rescued from the fourth story of the intact portion of the building.

On Thursday, city officials gave no update on the timeline for demolition, but said they planned to do so sensitively.