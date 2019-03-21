With construction season in the rear view and a slew of summertime projects on the way, city officials want to make progress on the next piece of Davenport's riverfront.
A resolution on next week's city council’s agenda would establish an eight-member task force assigned to approving a design firm and design plan for a piece of land between Harrison and Perry streets. The land is now called the Regional Activity Area of Main Street Landing.
The task force would also be assigned two city staff members for advice as they evaluate options.
City officials have long expressed a desire to build attractive event spaces along the city-owned stretch of downtown riverfront property, promising a boon for the regional economy through increases in tourism and population. Several iterations of riverfront plans have been commissioned, including one in 2004 and another in 2014, but elected officials have yet to find a clear path to pay for it.
The city planned to spend $5 million in capital improvement funds over the next five years for developing Main Street Landing, but that figure falls far short of the grand visions outlined in riverfront plans. In recent years, city officials have begun taking a piecemeal approach to developing the riverfront by funding one part at a time. Last year’s project, dubbed Celebration Plaza, is a still-under-construction flexible space meant to house food trucks, parking and outdoor events.
In mid-February, the Figge and Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, showed off the latest riverfront pitch, which carries a price tag of roughly $53 million. That plan is slated to be accepted by the city council next week as an option for the task force.
Two council members — at-large Alderman Kyle Gripp and Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward — will join the task force. Also to be added are members from the city’s commissions and boards, a representative of Davenport School District and someone from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Gripp, who has been involved with Riverfront planning as a liaison between the council and Riverfront Improvement Commission, said Wednesday during a city council meeting that whatever gets done will be inspired by public input in the coming months.
“We’re going to set the bar pretty high on this, and if we put something on the riverfront, it’s going to be top notch and it’s going to be supported by the community,” he said.
Gripp also said there needs to be another working group dedicated to finding money through grants, private investments and non-profits so that “five years from now, Main Street Landing is a reality rather than a dream or a concept on paper.”
Mayor Frank Klipsch, whose professional career was in the nonprofit world, has said he wants to lead that smaller companion group. He has emphasized a need to get private investors to put money toward a solid plan for the city’s riverfront — something he says should be like Davenport’s version of Chicago’s Millennium Park.
“We know as a city we can’t fund it all," he said, "but I think the community at large would be interested in being involved."