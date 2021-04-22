City: Tentative deal could bring 1,000 new warehouse and distribution jobs to Davenport

GDRC Executive Director Roy Wennlund and GDRC Chairman Jason Gordon did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

Davenport Aldermen Kyle Gripp, at-large, and Judith Lee, Ward 8, who serve on the GDRC board, said they could not reveal details of the tentative agreement, including the name of the prospective company, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Gripp said more information would become available next month, when City Council members will be presented with an economic development agreement for their consideration and approval. Real estate transactions, too, still need to be finalized, Gripp said.

A search of Scott County property records Thursday did not shed any more insight.

"There’s not a lot we can discuss," Gripp said. "It’s a large warehousing and distribution company ... and some of these jobs will be good paying jobs and lots of opportunity for people in the city of Davenport to be employed. And it's going to substantially increase our tax base, which is good, and continue to help grow the economy."