Cleaning out your house while you're stuck at home? Not so fast -- bulk waste and yard trash are being suspended in many parts of the Quad-Cities

In Silvis, a citywide bulk pickup planned for April was postponed, James Grafton, city administrator, said.

An e-waste collection planned for later in April has also been postponed.

Both events will be rescheduled when possible.

In Moline, city employees handle waste pickup.

“Regular curbside collections of trash and recycling are continuing as usual,” Rodd Schick, Moline’s municipal services general manager and interim public works director, said. “For bulky waste collections, we are using machinery (loaders) to collect items whenever possible to reduce the amount of collecting by hand. When that can't be accomplished effectively, staff has rubber gloves, other PPE and hand sanitizer available to reduce their exposure.”

Rock Island has canceled bulk pickups, Randall Tweet, city manager, said. One of the city’s routes still requires the crew to pick up refuse by hand rather than with an automated lift.

“The crew has gloves and masks and they follow the social distancing guidelines,” Tweet said.