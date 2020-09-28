Closing time for bars in the Rock Island bar district to remain at 2 am - temporarily

Closing time for bars in the District of Rock Island will temporarily remain at 2 a.m., with a sunset date of Feb. 28, when the time reverts back to the traditional 3 a.m. closing time.
Rock Island City Council members on Monday night voted to extend the 2 a.m. closing but not make it permanent, following extensive public comments opposed to an earlier closing time.
The decision comes after violent altercations in recent months downtown. Jesse Brand Jr. of Rock Island was shot and killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in the bar District Aug. 29, prompting the city to impose a curfew the following night.
"We are taking away an hour of revenue from the bar owners but not giving them anything to help them recoup that lost revenue," said Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4. "We talk about the city and bar owners' partnership in the District, but sometimes it seems like a one-sided partnership."
Swanson said she did extensive reading on the District, including the Downtown Revitalization Plan and spoke to business owners. She proposed holding a special council meeting next week to meet with bar and business owners and suggested forming a task force on revitalizing the District to share ideas on how to help bar owners recoup lost revenue by moving to a uniform closing time.
"Our number one priority in the District is safety," she said.
Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said the Aug. 29 shootings were not an isolated incident.
"There have been a number of violent incidents that have occurred," VenHuizen said. "We've had stabbings; we've had shootings inside other establishments in the District. I want to see a safe downtown. The demand on police services are extensive."
VenHuizen said since the city implemented an emergency 1 a.m. closing, there have not been any problems downtown. Allowing bars to remain open until 3 a.m. will use all police resources, he said, leaving other areas in the city unpatrolled.
During public comments, Bettendorf attorney Michael Meloy said he was there to represent four bars in the District: Rock Island Brewing Company (RIBCO) and 2nd Avenue Dance Club; POG Ventures, the company that owns M.D. Green's tavern; RT Arena owner Dean Woodward; and Born Entertainment, the company that owns the Smoking Dog Pub.
Meloy said bar owners in the District pay an annual fee of $1,200 for the extended opening hours, thus giving them a vested right to remain open until 3 a.m.
"Now because of crime and shootings in the city of Rock Island, the city is proposing to take away the 3 a.m. closing hour from these District bar owners," Meloy said. "These change of hours regarding these bars will not solve the city's crime issue and will serve to only punish these downtown bar owners from lawfully operating in the District."
Meloy said bar owners have cooperated with Rock Island police to apprehend anyone committing crimes in the District and bar owners maintain their own security camera systems and security personnel. He said the crimes that led to the change in ordinance occurred in public right-of-ways or parking lots.
"The proposed ordinance will violate my clients' vested property rights and the right to due process of law," Meloy said. "None of my clients have received written notice of this proposed ordinance change. The city council has not conducted an official public hearing to hear from bar owners."
Meloy said if the city moved forward and approved the ordinance, the city would be opening itself to litigation by the bar owners.
RIBCO owner Terry Tilka said he was recruited by the city of Rock Island more than 30 years ago to open his business in the District because the city had a vision of an arts and entertainment district.
"In over 30 years it has boomed and the city has patted itself on the back quite well for all the hard work by the private District and what we have created and bankrolled for the city of Rock Island," Tilka said. "We created the District. We have employed hundreds upon hundreds of people to work downtown, which is going to go away."
Tilka said he went from 35 employees in March down to four and said owners have donated tens of thousands of dollars to charities in Rock Island and to Augustana College.
"The city has created double standards," he said. "If something happens one block away, six or seven bar owners get blamed for it. We've had nothing to do with any security issues.
"I'm fed up with this, I'm disgusted with it, I'm tired of coming to these meetings and being put through this," Tilka said. "I'm about ready to lose my business. I'm going to end up with two empty buildings sitting in your downtown. It took 30 years to build this and in 30 days, this (council) is going to destroy everything we've worked for."
Tilka said he contacted the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association, and the organization has said it supports him and the other bar owners.
"I'm not going to let this drop, whether I'm opened or closed," Tilka said. "I have not gotten my due process of law and I'm really disappointed in the city of Rock Island."
