Closing time for bars in the Rock Island bar district to remain at 2 am - temporarily

Meloy said bar owners have cooperated with Rock Island police to apprehend anyone committing crimes in the District and bar owners maintain their own security camera systems and security personnel. He said the crimes that led to the change in ordinance occurred in public right-of-ways or parking lots.

"The proposed ordinance will violate my clients' vested property rights and the right to due process of law," Meloy said. "None of my clients have received written notice of this proposed ordinance change. The city council has not conducted an official public hearing to hear from bar owners."

Meloy said if the city moved forward and approved the ordinance, the city would be opening itself to litigation by the bar owners.

RIBCO owner Terry Tilka said he was recruited by the city of Rock Island more than 30 years ago to open his business in the District because the city had a vision of an arts and entertainment district.

"In over 30 years it has boomed and the city has patted itself on the back quite well for all the hard work by the private District and what we have created and bankrolled for the city of Rock Island," Tilka said. "We created the District. We have employed hundreds upon hundreds of people to work downtown, which is going to go away."