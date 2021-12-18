Coalition formed in response to Black history grant awarded without consulting Black community

"We are against the grant because of who is in place to do the work," Robinson said. "Our plan right now is to get the grant paused, or if we can get the grant modified, change out the contractors or return the grant.

"None of the stakeholders in the community of Rock Island were ever contacted," he said. "We found out about it after the grant was awarded. We are assuming they are going to document Black history in Rock Island and then create a trail, but we don't have answers about it."

A press release from the Coalition states, "We consider the lack of any discussion with the African American community in planning and realizing funded programs or projects associated with the grant to be an issue of exclusion, reinforcing the reality of inequality that prevails in Rock Island and the Quad Cities."

City Manager Randy Tweet said the city submitted the grant on behalf of Media Link and Pearson Consulting. Pearson, who is Black, has done work on the African American Story Trail in Iowa. Tweet said the timeline to submit the grant was only a window of two to three days, leaving little to no time to seek community feedback.