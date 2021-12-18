Coalition formed in response to Black history grant awarded without consulting Black community

Gaye Burnett and Shellie Moore Guy have been active in the Quad-Cities' Black community for decades, working as community organizers to advance civil rights and bring attention to issues.
So when news that a federal grant for $33,500 had been awarded to the city of Rock Island for the creation of a Black History Trail that would record 10 sites of historic or cultural significance, it wasn't received with open arms.
Burnett, Moore Guy and other members of the Black community say they weren't aware of the grant until after it was awarded, nor were they consulted prior to the grant application. The issue, they say, is exclusion from the process of telling their own history and how it should be told.
In response to the grant, Burnett and Moore Guy formed the Rock Island Coalition of African American Stakeholders with other Black residents to give their community a stronger and unified voice. The group already has 21 members and growing.
"This was a way for us to get our story out," Moore Guy said. "The city sent out a news release about the grant on Sept. 21. Prior to that, no one from the African American community knew about it. Our First Ward Alderman (Moses Robinson), who represents people from the African American community, had no idea about it. He was not informed, he was not alerted, he was not asked.
"This is not the way anything like this should be done," Moore Guy said. "None of us should ever think we can go into someone else's community without that background; without having been a part of that community and think they are going to tell our stories without buy-in from the stakeholders."
The grant, called the African American Civil Rights Grant, was awarded by the U.S. Historic Preservation Fund and the National Park Service to Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of Media Link, a Quad-City advertising agency, and to Charles Pearson, owner of Pearson Consulting, a heritage management consulting firm.
Although the federal government awarded the grant to the city through Linville-Mass and Pearson, it cannot proceed until Rock Island city council members vote to approve an agreement with the pair for their work. Because of the controversy, approval of an agreement has not been placed on a city council agenda and the project remains stalled.
Rock Island Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1, said the grant is part of the city's plan to start a heritage tourism initiative, through Media Link's QC Passport division, which will highlight history in the community.
"We are against the grant because of who is in place to do the work," Robinson said. "Our plan right now is to get the grant paused, or if we can get the grant modified, change out the contractors or return the grant.
"None of the stakeholders in the community of Rock Island were ever contacted," he said. "We found out about it after the grant was awarded. We are assuming they are going to document Black history in Rock Island and then create a trail, but we don't have answers about it."
A press release from the Coalition states, "We consider the lack of any discussion with the African American community in planning and realizing funded programs or projects associated with the grant to be an issue of exclusion, reinforcing the reality of inequality that prevails in Rock Island and the Quad Cities."
City Manager Randy Tweet said the city submitted the grant on behalf of Media Link and Pearson Consulting. Pearson, who is Black, has done work on the African American Story Trail in Iowa. Tweet said the timeline to submit the grant was only a window of two to three days, leaving little to no time to seek community feedback.
"(Linville-Mass and Pearson) had written a grant and it had to be submitted by the city (to the government). We did not seek them out," Tweet said. "The intent of the project is to get the stories from people in the neighborhood. It would be residents who would be telling their own story and Charles and Natalie (Linville-Mass) would be facilitating the telling of the story."
In an effort to resolve the issue, Tweet and Robinson held a meeting with Burnett and Moore Guy. Tweet said he is considering the options presented by Robinson.
"The grant goes through 2024, no work has to be completed until then," Tweet said. "We have some time to look at options and review where we are. The leaders in the African-American community were not consulted prior to this grant, but the intent was to consult with them after the grant was awarded. In retrospect, we should have consulted with them ahead of the grant.
"We want to move forward and tell the story they would like to tell," Tweet said. "We would like the community to be able to tell their story. I don't think anyone objects to the project, I think the objections are with how with we got to this point and how the process went."
Linville-Mass appealed directly to council members during the public comment portion of the Dec. 13 meeting.
"There have been a number of misunderstandings surrounding this award to the city of Rock Island," Linville-Mass said, adding that non-profit groups and volunteers from the community will be involved in the storytelling by editing what has been written and produced about each site along the trail.
She said Pearson "started the Iowa Civil Rights Trail to highlight the Black experience throughout the Midwest to bridge what divides us."
Linville-Mass said that without a formal agreement with the city on how she and Pearson will be paid for their work, they are not authorized to start any work on the grant project.
Burnett said the city should have sought out professional historians and gone to the Rock Island County NAACP or Black churches for support from the Black community prior to considering such a grant.
"The problem is the city of Rock Island and they way they do business with Black people," Burnett said.
Moore Guy said no one from the city even asked Linville-Mass or Pearson if they had spoken with anyone from Rock Island's African American community.
"Because of that, these entities who are going to be given this money to do this, didn't believe that they had to," Moore Guy said. "That's problematic. But we have to go back to the city, who said they wrote (the grant) in a hurry, they didn't think they were going to get it and they got it. Basically we're talking about a throwaway grant. We're talking about being trivialized. This community, once again, being an after thought. If you get (the grant), it will be for tourism.
"They never cared about our story before."
This is exactly why the Rock Island Coalition of African American Stakeholders was formed, Burnett said.
"We have formed to put everyone on notice that we are here to galvanize our community," she said. "We are here to create a critical mass for ourselves so we will be able to go out and say, look, we have to be dealt with fairly. We want the same respect that other communities get and we would like to have the same opportunities extended to us. We do not want our voice to be omitted or silenced or whatever you do when you don't pay attention to certain people because they don't count.
"We are here to say we count. We are not going to let them ignore us like that again."