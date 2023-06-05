A new commander is in charge for the Joint Munitions Command.

Col. Ronnie D. Anderson took over the Joint Munitions Command from Col. Landis C. Maddox on Thursday, June 1. A change of command ceremony was held for the change of command last week on the Rock Island Arsenal.

Anderson is the 14th commander of the JMC and has served in the military for the last 31 years.

"As I look toward the future as the leader of JMC, I am humbled by the extraordinary talent across the command and the accomplishments from the entire organization," Anderson said.

Anderson was born and raised in Franklin, Indiana. He holds a bachelor degree in industrial management from Purdue University, a master's in logistics management from the Florida Institute of Technology, and a master's in strategic studies from the Marine Corps University. He was commissioned as an ordnance officer from Purdue University in 1996.

Gen. Charles R. Hamiltion, commanding general of the Army Material Command, officiated the event and said Anderson's distinguished career has prepared him well for this moment.

The Joint Munition Command is a tenant organization headquartered on the Rock Island Arsenal and provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, and sustaining global readiness. The JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units.

